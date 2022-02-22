Tokyo stocks down on Ukraine crisis, oil prices rise

Tokyo stocks slumped and oil prices rose on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into two Moscow-backed rebel regions of Ukraine.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.46 percent or 391.72 points at 26,519.15 around 30 minutes after the opening bell, dipping more than two percent.

The broader Topix index was down 1.10 percent or 21.02 points at 1,889.66.

The dollar bought 114.67 yen seen as a safe-haven currency in early Asian trade, firming from 114.82 yen in London late Monday.—APP