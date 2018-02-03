Tokyo stocks close lower on US concerns, profit-taking

Tokyo

Tokyo stocks closed lower Friday on worries over the US economy as Treasury yields hit multi-year highs while investors took profit amid a number of corporate earnings reports with caution ahead of key US jobs data. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.90 percent, or 211.58 points to close at 23,274.53, while the broader Topix index ended the session down 0.33 percent, or 6.24 points, at 1,864.20. “Share prices in Japan, like in the US, appear to have heated up too much on expectations of solid earnings reports, and some are seen taking profits,” said Mutsumi Kagawa, senior strategist at Rakuten Securities, in a commentary. Some dealers were also taking to the sidelines ahead of US jobs data due later Friday, analysts said. The dollar traded at 109.70 yen in late Asian trade, up from 109.39 yen in New York.—APP