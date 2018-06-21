Tokyo stocks close higher

Tokyo

Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday, as Chinese stocks rebounded after tumbling on trade war fears sparked by US President Donald Trump threatening fresh tariffs on Chinese imports. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.24 percent or 276.95 points to close at 22,555.43, while the broader Topix index was up 0.51 percent or 8.83 points at 1,752s.75. The dollar fetched 110.2s0 yen in Asian trade, up from 110.08 yen in New York late Tuesday. A cheaper yen inflates exporter profits abroads and makes their goods competitive in foreign markets. “Tokyo shares rose, reacting positively to the limited losses on the Chinese market in the morning session,” Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a commentary. “The dollar is also back to the 110 yen level,” he added. In Tokyo share trading, pharmaceuticals were high, with Daiichi Sankyo soaring 5.14 percent to 4,230 yen. Takeda surged 2.35 percent to 4,302 yen while Eisai jumped 2.30 percent to 8,169 yen. Exporters were up with Sony rising 1.84 percent to 5,404 yen and Olympus 0.24 percent to 4,130 yen.—AFP