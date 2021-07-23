Tokyo Olympics kicks off with splendid opening ceremony

With an impressive display of fireworks that lighted the night sky, the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony has started, marking the launch of

The ceremony began with a single female athlete at the center of the Tokyo Olympics Stadium.

Running silently on a treadmill, she reflects what athletes globally did to stay in shape during the pandemic – training alone, at home.

A video featuring various athletes was also shown at the opening ceremony. Started with the moment Tokyo won the Olympics in 2013, the video then shows images of a world silenced by the pandemic.

Then an aerial shot of the Tokyo Olympic Stadium, fireworks erupted.

It was followed by the entry of a wooden set of Olympic rings. The rings were made from the trees planted by Japanese athletes at the Tokyo 1964 Olympic Games – the last time the city hosted the Olympic Summer Games.

Organizers expect about 5,700 athletes to participate in the parade of nations during the opening ceremony.

As this year no spectators are allowed due to pandemic, hundreds of volunteers are on the stadium floor to greet the athletes as they walkthrough.

More to follow…

