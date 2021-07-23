Tokyo Olympics kicks off with splendid opening ceremony

With an impressive display of fireworks that lighted the night sky, the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony has started, marking the launch of

The ceremony began with a single female athlete at the center of the Tokyo Olympics Stadium.

Apart, but not alone. With the emergence of COVID-19, many athletes had to train for this moment in isolation. But they were always connected by their hope and shared passion. ❤️#StrongerTogether #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/7teAvhljXe — Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021

Running silently on a treadmill, she reflects what athletes globally did to stay in shape during the pandemic – training alone, at home.

A video featuring various athletes was also shown at the opening ceremony. Started with the moment Tokyo won the Olympics in 2013, the video then shows images of a world silenced by the pandemic.

Then an aerial shot of the Tokyo Olympic Stadium, fireworks erupted.

The time has finally arrived. The athletes have overcome many obstacles to reach this moment. Even when things were hard, they never gave up on their dream. Now, the @Tokyo2020 #OpeningCeremony begins…#StrongerTogether | #Olympics pic.twitter.com/GpmB5fLqk6 — Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021

It was followed by the entry of a wooden set of Olympic rings. The rings were made from the trees planted by Japanese athletes at the Tokyo 1964 Olympic Games – the last time the city hosted the Olympic Summer Games.

Tokyo 1964 ➡️ #Tokyo2020 The wood used to make the Olympic Rings comes from trees grown from seeds brought by international athletes the last time Tokyo hosted the Olympic Games. 😍🌳#StrongerTogether #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/DFeMAmF28Y — Olympics (@Olympics) July 23, 2021

Organizers expect about 5,700 athletes to participate in the parade of nations during the opening ceremony.

As this year no spectators are allowed due to pandemic, hundreds of volunteers are on the stadium floor to greet the athletes as they walkthrough.

More to follow…