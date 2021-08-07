Tokyo Olymics: Arshad Nadeem fifith in javelin throw final, misses out on medal

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan competed in the men’s javelin throw final at the Tokyo Olympics. Nadeem missed out on Olympic medal and finished fifth in men’s javelin throw event in Tokyo on Saturday as India’s Neeraj Chopra claimed gold.

Nadeem’s first throw was 82.91 metres, and second was 81.98m. He was called for a foul on his final attempt.

His biggest opponent, India’s Neeraj Chopra, who presently has the gold medal, had both of his last rounds tries ruled as fouls.

Meanwhile, world number one Johannes Vetter of Germany was eliminated in the first round after throwing 82.52 metres on his first attempt, followed by two foul throws.

Chopra is the only thrower to reach 87 metres thus far. On his first two tries, he did so, before throwing for an underwhelming 76.79m on his third try. No one has ever gone higher than 85.30m (Julian Weber).

Nadeem is one of 12 throwers competing for Olympic gold and a lifetime of fame for their respective nations.

Nadeem from Mian Channu is ranked 23rd in the globe and has a personal and season-best of 86.38 metres.

Johannes Vetter of Germany, the top-ranked javelin thrower in the world and second all-time with a monster throw of 97.76 metres, will be his primary challenge for a podium spot. The world record (98.48m) is held by Jan Zelezny of the Czech Republic, which he established in 1996 and has held for more than a quarter-century.

Jakub Vadlejch (personal best of 89.73) and Vitezslav Vesely (personal best of 88.34) of the Czech Republic, as well as Julian Weber of Germany, are among his competitors (personal best of 88.29).

Neeraj Chopra of India (personal best of 88.07m) is also a medal contender.

Nadeem had earlier this week maintained Pakistan’s chances of a first medal at the Tokyo Olympics alive with a throw of 85.16 metres, which placed him first in his group.

