Tokyo governor wins 2nd term

Tokyo

Tokyo Govornor Yuriko Koike has won a second term to head the Japanese capital, propelled to an election victory on Sunday by public support for her handling of the coronavirus crisis despite a recent rise in infections that has raised concerns of a resurgence of the disease. In her victory speech, Koike, the first woman to lead Tokyo, pledged to continue to take measures to protect the city’s 14 million people amid the pandemic, calling it her most pressing task. Now is a very important time to prepare for a possible second wave, and I will continue to firmly take steps, she said. Japanese public broadcaster NHK said its exit polls showed that 74pc of respondents supported Koike, with 63pc saying they approved of her handling of the coronavirus crisis. —AP