Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Haider Ali bags first-ever Paralympics gold for Pakistan

The renowned discus thrower Haider Ali has won the first-ever Gold medal for Pakistan in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Haider Ali won the gold medal in the F37 final with a personal best of 55.26 meters. His first two throws were ruled ineligible, nearly costing him a spot in the competition since he seemed to be suffering from the rain and puddles. With a throw of 47.84 meters, he nailed his third try. The following throw was a foul, followed by his gold-medal winning throw of 55.26 meters.

He was far ahead of the rest of the field, with the second-place finisher clocking in at 52.43 meters. Haider Ali, who won bronze and silver in the long jump at the Rio and Beijing Paralympics, has set the tone for Pakistan in the Paralympics.

#GOLD FOR PAKISTAN! Haider Ali #PAK wins the men's F37 discus throw and makes gives Pakistan their first ever medal at the #Paralympics! They are the 84th different nation/NPC to score a medal at #Tokyo2020 – a new record!#ParaAthletics — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 3, 2021

