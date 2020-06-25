Tokyo 2020 not planning to restart Olympic flame display

Tokyo

The organizers of the Tokyo Olympic Games have no plans to restart the Olympic flame display or other mass participation events.

Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya told a press conference on Wednesday, “We have no particular timing to start our events gathering a certain number of people.” The Olympic flame has been kept in a secure location in Tokyo after the public display in Fukushima was suspended in March.

According to a roadmap approved by the IOC two weeks ago, the postponed test events will be restarted in March 2021 and the Olympic torch relay held from March to July.

Takaya said he was very much “encouraged” to see that Japan’s professional baseball league has started, and the country’s J-League football competitions will also resume this weekend.—APP