Tokyo 2020 cancellation not on the agenda: IOC president Bach

TOKYO Thomas Bach says cancelling Tokyo 2020 is not on the agenda,thoughthe International Olympic Committee (IOC) is reviewingdifferentscenarios for the upcoming Games. Whilethemajorityofsports acrossthe globe have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers of the Olympics have remained adamant it will get underway on July 24 as scheduled. Japan was expected to be heavily affected by the proliferation of COVID-19 duetoits proximity to China, where the virus originated. However, of the 209,839 cases ofinfection confirmed by theWorld Health Organization (WHO), just 873 have come in Japan. The country has seen 29 deaths. IOC president Bach believes it is still possible for the Olympics to go ahead. “We are not putting the cancellation of theGamesontheagenda,”Bach said in an interview with the NewYorkTimes.“Wearecommitted to the success of these Games “We don’t know what the situation will be. Of course, we are considering different scenarios, but we are contrary to many other sports organisations or professional leagues in that we are four and a half months away from the Games. “What makes this crisis so unique and so difficult to overcome is the uncertainty. Nobody todaycantellyouwhatthedevelopmentsaretomorrow,whatthey arein onemonth, nottomention in morethan four months.” Bach insisted the health of all those involved in Tokyo 2020 will take priority over any financial interests when it comes to making decisions about the event. He said: “We have established this clear principle, that we are acting responsibly. It is firstand foremostabout protecting the health of everyone involved and to support the containment of the virus. “Second, the decision of the IOC will not be determined by any financial interest. Thanks to our risk management policiesthat have beenin place for four years and our insurance, the IOC in any case will be able to continue operations and continue to accomplish our mission. “The 206 nationalOlympic committees and the international sports federations expressedthattheworldinthisextremelydifficultandconcerning situation needs a symbol of hope. “So for us,while not knowing howlongthistunnelwill be, we would like the Olympic flame to be a light at the end of the tunnel.” TheTokyoOlympicsshould be postponed, accordingto a seniormemberoftheJapanOlympicCommittee,addinghervoice to a growing chorus calling for Tokyo2020tobedelayeddueto the coronavirus pandemic. “It should be postponed under the current situation where athletes can’t bewell prepared,” KaoriYamaguchi,aJOCexecutive board member, told the Nikkeidailyinaninterviewpublished on Friday.—AFP