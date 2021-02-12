TogetherForPeace – Pakistan Navy kicks off Aman-2021 multinational maritime drills

KARACHI: An official and impressive flag hoisting ceremony for the seventh edition of the multinational maritime exercise Aman-2021 that commenced in Karachi yesterday was performed in the Sindh capital on Friday.

Rear Admiral Naveed Ashraf, the Commander Pakistan Fleet, was the chief guest of the ceremony while guests from seven allied countries also attended the ceremony as guests of honour in Karachi.

During the main ceremony flags of all 45 participating countries were hoisted in the air with Pakistan’s flag in the middle and Navy band playing the National Anthem of Pakistan.

The Commander of 25th Destroyer Squadron Commodore Imtiaz Ali read the message of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

As per the message, the Naval Chief welcomed the participating countries of the exercise and said participation from so many countries really describes the motto of the exercise which is ‘Together for Peace’.

He said that Pakistan Navy is ever ready to play a positive role for the peace in the region.

“These exercises are clear message to all the peace-loving countries to come together for peace. He hoped that camaraderie expressed here will continue in the future,” the message read.

The 6-day exercise Aman-2021 has the slogan ‘Together for Peace” and will have two phases, a harbor phase and a sea phase. The exercise is being participated by 45 countries along with their surface and air assets, special operation forces, marine teams, senior officers and observers.

AMAN (Peace), a major multinational exercise is a biennial event organised every two years since 2007.