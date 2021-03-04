Today’s foreign currency exchange rate in Pakistan – March 4

KARACHI – The buying rate of the US dollar is Rs157.15 while its selling rate was Rs157.35 on Thursday, March 04 at the closing of the currency market in Pakistan.

The following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE’s Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market.

 

Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar 123.1 123.34
Canadian Dollar 124.51 124.85
Euro 190.26 190.86
Saudi Riyal 41.97 42.1
Japanese Yen 1.55 1.58
China Yuan 24.90 25.05
UAE Dirham 42.82 42.96
UK Pound Sterling 219.2 219.9
US Dollar 157.60 157.90

 

