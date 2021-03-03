Today’s foreign currency exchange rate in Pakistan – March 3

KARACHI – The buying rate of the US dollar is Rs157.06 while its selling rate was Rs157.90 on Wednesday, March 03 at the closing of the currency market in Pakistan.

The following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE’s Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market.

 

Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar 121.50 124
Canadian Dollar 122 124
Euro 188.50 190
Saudi Riyal 41.20 41.70
Japanese Yen 1.55 1.58
China Yuan 24.90 25.05
UAE Dirham 43 42.15
UK Pound Sterling 218.50 220
US Dollar 157.60 157.90

 

