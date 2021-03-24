Today’s foreign currency exchange rate in Pakistan – March 24

By
Web desk
-
28

KARACHI – The buying rate of the US dollar is Rs155.80 while its selling rate is Rs156.50 on Wednesday, March 24 at the closing of the currency market in Pakistan.

The following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE’s Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market. Updated:10:00AM

Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar 119.5 121.5
Canadian Dollar 123 125
Euro 184 186
Saudi Riyal 41.35 41.85
Japanese Yen 1.55 1.58
China Yuan 24.25 25.30
UAE Dirham 42.3 43.8
UK Pound Sterling 215 218
US Dollar 155.8 156.5

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR