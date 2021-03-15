Today’s foreign currency exchange rate in Pakistan – March 15

KARACHI – The buying rate of the US dollar is Rs156.09 while its selling rate is Rs157.05 on Monday, March 15 at the closing of the currency market in Pakistan.

The following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE’s Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market. Updated:9AM

Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar 120 122
Canadian Dollar 123 125
Euro 185 186.5
Saudi Riyal 41.02 42.07
Japanese Yen 1.55 1.58
China Yuan 24.25 25.04
UAE Dirham 42.02 43.07
UK Pound Sterling 219 222
US Dollar 156.09 157.05

 

