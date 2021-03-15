Today’s foreign currency exchange rate in Pakistan – March 15

KARACHI – The buying rate of the US dollar is Rs156.09 while its selling rate is Rs157.05 on Monday, March 15 at the closing of the currency market in Pakistan.
The following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE’s Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market. Updated:9AM
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|120
|122
|Canadian Dollar
|123
|125
|Euro
|185
|186.5
|Saudi Riyal
|41.02
|42.07
|Japanese Yen
|1.55
|1.58
|China Yuan
|24.25
|25.04
|UAE Dirham
|42.02
|43.07
|UK Pound Sterling
|219
|222
|US Dollar
|156.09
|157.05