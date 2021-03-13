Today’s foreign currency exchange rate in Pakistan – March 13

KARACHI – The buying rate of the US dollar is Rs157 while its selling rate is Rs157.60 on Saturday, March 13 at the closing of the currency market in Pakistan.

The following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE’s Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market. Updated:9AM

Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar 119.50 121.50
Canadian Dollar 123.50 125.50
Euro 185.50 187
Saudi Riyal 41.50 42
Japanese Yen 1.55 1.58
China Yuan 24.9 25.05
UAE Dirham 42.50 43
UK Pound Sterling 218.50 221.50
US Dollar 157 157.60

 

