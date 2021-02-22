Today’s foreign currency exchange rate in Pakistan – 22 February

By
Web desk
-
0
275
Dollar

KARACHI – The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159 while its selling rate was Rs159 on Sunday, February 19 at the closing of the currency market in Pakistan.

The following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE’s Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market.

Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar 122.50 125
Canadian Dollar 125 127
Euro 191 193
Saudi Riyal 42.40 43
Japanese Yen 1.55 1.58
China Yuan 24.95 25.10
UAE Dirham 43.50 44
UK Pound Sterling 220.50 223.50
US Dollar 159 159.70

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here