Today’s foreign currency exchange rate in Pakistan – 18 February

By
Web desk
-
0
90

KARACHI – The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs159 while its selling rate was Rs159.80 on Thursday, February 18 at the closing of the currency market in Pakistan.

The following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE’s Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan. (Last update 9:30 AM)

Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar 121 123
Canadian Dollar 124 126
Euro 191 193
Saudi Riyal 42 42.50
Japanese Yen 1.55 1.58
China Yuan 24.95 25.1
UAE Dirham 43 43.50
UK Pound Sterling 219 222
US Dollar 159 159.80

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here