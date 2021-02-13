Today’s foreign currency exchange rate in Pakistan – 13 February

KARACHI – The buying rate of the US dollar was Rs158.6, while its selling rate was Rs159.3 on Saturday, February 13 at the closing of the currency market in Pakistan.

The following were the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, the UAE’s Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan. (Last update 9:30 AM)

Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar 123 125
Canadian Dollar 123 125
Euro 191 193
Saudi Riyal 41.92 42.5
Japanese Yen 1.55 1.58
China Yuan 24.95 25.1
UAE Dirham 43 43.5
UK Pound Sterling 217.5 220
US Dollar 158.6 159.3

