Today last date for filing of IT returns

Islamabad

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed filing of Income Tax returns until 17th December 2018 because of the weekend failing on 15th December which was previously announced as the deadline for filing of returns, says a statement issued by the FBR today. The statement issued by the Official Spokesperson FBR says that a number of queries have been received about extension of last date of filing of return but the return filing date is not being extended any further. However, since the last date of filing of return falls on a non-working day, hence as per General Clauses Act the closing date for filing of Income Tax returns falling on 15th December 2018 as per previous announcement is automatically extended to next working day i.e. Monday the 17th of December. The tax offices will be extending help in filing of returns on Monday till close of office hours and the returns will be received electronically till 12 midnight. Moreover, the Commissioners are also authorized to grant extension for a period up to 15 days on case-to-case basis. Although the receipt of return will not be blocked after due date, yet as per existing law, the names of persons who fail to file return by the closing date (or by the date extended by the Commissioners) will not be put on the Active Taxpayers List.

