Today is last date of AIOU admissions

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announced that September 5 (Wednesday) will be the last date for admissions in Autumn 2018 session for its various academic programs. The inspiriting students have been advised to apply for the admission before the expiring date. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui hoped that the students will avail the opportunity to continue their future study.

Admission forms and prospectus could be obtained from the University’s main campus, 44-Regional Campuses and more than 100- Coordinating Offices across the country.

Besides Matriculation to PhD level programs, the University introduced various academic courses for the coming semester. Detail of all programs is available at the university’s website.

The University has taken various measures for facilitating the students in the admission process. The Vice Chancellor had advised the 44-regional offices across the country to help the people in admission process.—INP

