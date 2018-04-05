Tobacco Industry causing loss to exchequer

Study on illicit cigarettes trade launched

Zubair Qureshi

A research study launched here on Wednesday revealed that the tobacco industry was providing false figures on illicit cigarettes thus causing loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer. The report titled “Study to Assess the Volume of Illicit Cigarette Brands in Pakistan” was launched by the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) and the Human Development Foundation (HDF).

It shows that tobacco industry’s claims of more than 40% spurious cigarette sales were unfounded. This means the third tier of taxation introduced by the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) to give tax relief to tobacco companies was not justified and had not only caused government exchequer loss of Billions of Rupees but also considerably increased tobacco consumption in the country putting more health burden to the poor nation.

Co-Chair of the High-Level Commission on Non-communicable diseases at World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Sania Nistar, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Among other prominent speakers were Mr. Azhar Saleem, CEO, Human Development Foundation (HDF), Dr Abid Q Suleri, Executive Director SDPI, Dr Wajid Ali Senior Vice President, PANAH, Jamal Janjua, Director Verso Consulting and Maj Gen (R) Masud Ur RehmanKiani-President PANAH

Sania Nashtar while addressing on the occasion, said smoking was silent and fatal killer to human life. It causes of cancer, heart attack and lungs diseases.