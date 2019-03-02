Tobacco control advocates pin hopes on raising taxes on cigarette industry

Zubair Qureshi

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recognizes taxation as the most effective way to reduce consumption of unhealthy products including sugar, tobacco and alcohol and also to control the consequential Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) – a catch term for all the diseases including diabetes, heart diseases, cancer and chronic lung disease; which are responsible for 70pc of deaths worldwide.

While talking to Pakistan Observer, CEO Human Development Foundation (HDF) Azhar Saleem said the global health statistics identified smoking as the precursor for these NCDs and estimates that $1.436 trillion are spent to deal with the Non-communicable diseases caused by smoking worldwide.

It is a worrying revelation since 40% of the costs of smoking are shouldered by the developing countries and the share is predicted to grow unless the precautionary health measures are adopted, he said.

WHO FCTC advocates for taxation which does not only discourage smoking leading to better health benefits but also contributes to revenue generation for the health sector of a country.

Though various developing countries, including Pakistan, have been the early signatories of FCTC; the successful implementation of these taxation measures has proven to be a challenge for a middle-income or low-income country.

The civil society of a country, however, can play a significant role in tobacco taxation and control, especially in the context of Pakistan.

When it comes to tobacco control; the civil society of Pakistan Confronted with Multiple among them weak enforcement of tobacco-related laws, the lobbying and in-turn the building pressure from the tobacco industry and the inability to create awareness in the rural areas about the harmful impacts of tobacco consumption.

The civil society, through its advocacy, coalition building and evidence assimilation should try to compensate for these issues and thus should ensure that the present government does not bend under the pressure from the tobacco multinationals and is able to carry out the above-mentioned tax reforms.

Azhar said that the health minister claimed the sin tax or health Levy was planned to be imposed on tobacco products but eventually in this finance reform’s bill we don’t see any increase of taxes on tobacco products, neither the health levy was imposed this time. The current approach of the Govt clearly reflects that the health of the youth comes second if compared with the Tobacco industry profits.

Pakistan spends around 140 Billion rupees every year on tobacco-related disease, which is a huge liability on the health sector. Preventive measures including imposition of excise in the form of Health Levy can help eradicate the speared of the tobacco epidemic in the country.

The favorable tax reforms by the government should be promoted and praised by civil society. Civil Society and public health advocates should step forward for the protection of the future and stop the tobacco epidemic. As youth of Pakistan is more precious than the revenue generation from the tobacco.

Share on: WhatsApp