Tobacco control advocates caution against cigarette industry’s deceptive strategies to mislead policy makers

In Pakistan, 250,000 individuals die annually due to tobacco-related diseases

Zubair Qureshi

Every year 7 million people die worldwide due to tobacco-related diseases. Of this terrifying number, 250,000 are killed alone in Pakistan. The number of those affected or diseased due to smoking is till higher. These startling revelations were made by tobacco control advocates during a sensitization session held for journalists at Ramada on Thursday.

The session was organized to create awareness among journalists to highlight and monitor the steps being taken for tobacco control, taxation and monitoring.

A non-profit organization Human Development Foundation (HDF) working in poverty eradication, health, education had had organized the event.

Technical Head of the Tobacco Control Cell, Dr Ziauddin Islam while giving a detailed presentation on the Articles 6-14 of Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), explained that spread of tobacco epidemic was facilitated through a variety of complex factors with cross-border effects, including trade liberalization and direct foreign investment. The other factors such as global marketing, transnational tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship, and the international movement of contraband and counterfeit cigarettes have also contributed to the explosive increase in tobacco use.

Dr Zia called for complete implementation of articles 6-14 of FCTC in Pakistan and discussed the flaws with the implementation mechanism.

He highlighted the clandestine role of the tobacco industry in influencing the political leadership of the country, when it comes to tobacco pricing and taxation in the country. He explained how tobacco industry in Pakistan was fervently targeting the 13-17 year youths in Pakistan by placing cigarette advertisements around schools, which is completely against the key articles of FCTC, which forbids any kind of Tobacco Advertising, Promotion and Sponsorship (TAPS).

National Programme Officer (NPO) WHO, Shahzad Alam while giving a background of the FCTC which is considered Bible in tobacco control said Pakistan became a signatory of FCTC in 2004, under which the country vowed to show political commitment to reduce tobacco consumption in the country.

He further explained that WHO FCTC was developed in response to the globalization of the tobacco epidemic. Tobacco consumption and smoking are threat to huymanity, said Shahzad Alam. He highlighted how cardiovascular diseases are the leading to death worldwide. Tobacco use contributes dramatically to these diseases as the second greatest contributing factor behind high blood pressure.

Shahzad further said that tobacco use harmed some of the world’s most vulnerable populations as more than 80 percent of the world’s smokers live in low- and middle-income countries, where the harms of tobacco use are further exacerbated by a lack of access to health care. By tobacco consumption, 1 person dies every 5 second in the world.

He said tobacco industry was adopting deceptive strategies to mislead the policy makers of the country and requested the journalists to raise awareness about the need to abolish third-tier tobacco tax which has been manipulated by the tobacco industry, as a result of which the revenue collected by the country’s exchequer had to bear a loss of Rs. 86 billion in tax collection.

