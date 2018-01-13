To whom we cast vote?

All political parties eye on coming elections. In current situation our country is facing many crises such as unemployment, terrorism, inflation as well as energy. People have already lost their confidence in government as the government did not fulfil demands of general public. People have more expectations from the ensuing coming elections.

According to my opinion democratic system has failed in our country. In Pakistan all political parties have failed to complete their five-year mandated term. Secondly, majority of politicians are interested to collect more and more money instead of to paying heed towards public issues.

Vote casting is the democratic right of every one and candidates are elected through public vote. But the question is that whom we vote for. After being elected, our representatives indulge in corruption instead of paying attention to address the public issues.

MUHAMMAD ZUBAIR

Nizampur KP

