To fight street crimes

IN what could be called an important development, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday launched an information technology device, Talash App, at Central Police Office to fight Karachi street crimes with the help of modern equipment and improve policing.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP also revealed that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has released funds for procuring world-class technology to upgrade policing.

Making our big cities such as Karachi safer through the use of technology is a step in the right direction and rather it was need of the hour to inculcate a sense of security amongst the people.

It is only through the use of latest technology that the police can better handle the situation in big populated cities.

In fact, technology helps law enforcement agencies stay one step ahead of criminals, furnishing new ways to detect and prevent crimes as well as helping prosecutors convict offenders.

The recent explosion in information technology is a positive development for law enforcement agencies as well.

Identification technology, social media and mobile capabilities also enhance public safety, enabling police personnel to do their job more efficiently and respond to unfolding investigations in real-time.

Hence, we really appreciate the provincial government for envisaging the use of technology in police department which undoubtedly will go a long way in reducing crimes rate in Karachi as well as facilitate the people since ‘Talash’ is a moving online investigation centre for checking police, raids and combing officers and there would be no need to bring innocent people to the police station.

After its successful implementation in the city, the same should be expanded in other cities of Sindh province.

Other provinces should also follow the suit. In fact this process of adopting latest technology must continue to enhance the capability and efficiency of our so far neglected police department.

However, it must also be ensured that the police staff is properly trained to use the latest tools besides ensuring that those operating them are also honest personnel.