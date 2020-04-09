To cut or not to cut? Covid-19 slows everything but hair growth

WASHINGTON The economy may have slowed and normal life come to a standstill, but in the world of hair, a follicle free-for-all unencumbered by coronavirus has Americans asking one critical question, to cut or not to cut? For Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, the answer was clear: ‘I thought I would do it myself but I thought it would be a disaster.’ She only admitted to having had her hair cut after being caught red-handed when her hairdresser posted on Facebook that giving the mayor a trim had been a pleasure: cue the chorus of public shaming. In her defence, Lightfoot invoked her visibility and the fact that the hairdresser wore a mask, but the accusations of privilege and elitism poured in. Stuck at home for several weeks, Americans are finding their normally carefully coiffed ‘dos growing roots or even transforming into mullets. Rather than despair, many are using their intriguing growth patterns and bird’s nest-like locks as an antidote to tragedy, posting jokes, memes, video montages and even helpful video tutorials online. Even The New York Times has gotten in on the act with articles explaining ‘How to Take Care of Your Hair at Home’ and ‘How to Touch Up Your Roots at Home.’ Not everyone—celebrities included—has seen success. Actor Riz Ahmed of ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ appeared to have taken a razor to his head with a near buzz cut.—AFP