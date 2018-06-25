To change Kashmir demography, Indian forces following Modi doctrine: Farooq Haider

London

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that the Indian occupied forces were following Modi doctrine as they were engaged in preplanned massacre of Kashmiri people to change the demography of Indian occupied Kashmir and that would yield dangerous consequences in the region.

Talking to Pakistani Media in Lotin London on Sunday, Raja Farooq Haider Khan alleged that Indian spy agencies made silent the strong voice of renowned Kashmiri journalist Syed Shujaat Bukhari by killing him in broad day light and asked the UN and international community and Media to take serious notice of such heinous acts of India and send their experts to investigate the incident.

While terming the report of Human Rights Commission of UN a welcome step and good omen in which the UN for the first time described the Indian atrocities and gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir in detail, the AJK PM also hailed the UN of Human Rights Commission proposal to set up an enquiry commission which would investigate thoroughly the human rights violations in Indian held Kashmir.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan observed that the UNHRC in its report has mentioned the human rights abuses in detail particularly the situation after the martyrdom of Shaheed Burhan Wani from July 8, 2016 and the reaction of Kashmiri people and the frequent use of power by Indian law enforcement agencies and paramilitary troops including the killing, shooting, torture, arson, rape, unlawful arrests and use of pallet guns which deprived hundreds of Kashmiri youths from eye sight.—INP