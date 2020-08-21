TNFJ chief criticises restrictions on majalis, processions

Addressing a crowded press conference at Headquarter Maktab e Tashayyo the Chief of Tehreek e Niafaz e Fiqah Jafariya Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi announced the code of Azadari for Muharram ul Haram. Restrictions on new programs of Majalis and mourning procession are unacceptable.

If new cities, Madaris, Masajid can be built than why the new programs of Azadari and Meelad ul Nabi cannot be held? Why is their restriction on in-house Majalis? Immoral and unethical programs are allowed, non-Muslims can also worship then why are the Shias not allowed to hold their worship programs? Azadari is our jugular vein and will never be compromised. We are the followers of Ali (A.S), we can die but will never let Meelad or Azadari die down.

We will not allow anyone to control Pakistan. Register as many FIRs as you want, or even hang us to death, we will never refrain from bringing out the processions of Meelad and Azadari. Tahaffuz e Bunyad e Islam bill has reached where it came from. In presence of the 1973 constitution, there is no need for any bill. We don’t accept any unconstitutional institution including Muttehida Ulama Board. Constitution must be followed rather than making it a follo-

wer.

None of the rulers and politicians will be able to retain their positions if he/she accepts Israel.—PR