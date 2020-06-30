TNFJ chief blames India for KSE attack

The Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board and Head of Tehreek e Nifaz e Fiqah Jafariya (TNFJ) Agha Syd Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that the attack on Karachi Stock Exchange is an Indian action. Root causes of terrorism need to be resolved to establish lasting peace.

Modi is promoting terrorism in Pakistan to divert attention from his atrocious actions in Occupied Kashmir and humiliation by China at Laddakh border.—PR