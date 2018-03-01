TMUC lifts 1st Mootathon 2018 trophy

Staff Reporter

The Millennium University College (TMUC) has won the trophy of country’s first ever organized “Mootathon 2018’’ for law students to show their ability and confidence in a mock trial courtroom in the presence of leading Supreme Court and Sindh High Court lawyers. The Millennium University College (TMUC) organized first of its kind millennial “Mootathon 2018’’ a competition to develop skills and train a cadre of law students to participate in mock trials to gain confidence and learn courtroom norms.

In this regard, the millennial ‘Mootathon 2018’ was held in which 12 teams from different law schools and universities participated and competed in the mock trials in three different moots in a single day for their chance at winning the trophy for the best team.

Leading schools, from all over Karachi, participated in the event along with the TMUC Karachi’s own LLB Batch and students. The rounds were adjudicated by some of the most qualified and experienced lawyers in Karachi, with the final judged by a panel of lawyers practising in the Supreme Court.

The fictional case in question aimed to inculcate a deeper understanding of ‘Criminal Law’ in terms of practising and developing further coherent lines of arguments. Teams also prepared case files and arguments for both the Prosecution Counsel and Defence Counsel, in essence having to convict and acquit the fictional defendant. This was supplemented by detailed trial packs, which included evidence cataloguing, witness reports and character histories.

Teams were given 20 minutes with a selected candidate to prepare them as a witness for either Prosecution or Defence. The final round included more evidence in regards to a third party thus making the final round a tripartite trial that included two defendants, and the counsel for the prosecution. The case was won for the Defense Counsel from the TMUC Karachi’s own team comprising of a collaboration of A level and LLB students. The Mootathon prime aim being giving law students exposure as to how can the litigation process actually works in a professional manner.

It includes three rounds, which were judged by renowned lawyers of Supreme and High Court. The Competition was attended by 12 different teams comprising of different colleges all across Karachi such as Cedar College. The participants were those enrolled at A level laws and LLB UOL programmes. The criteria being belonging to law either at A level or graduate level. There were six qualifying rounds out of which six teams qualified for the semi finals and finally, three teams competing against each other for the final round.