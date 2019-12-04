TMUC Islamabad organizes Professional Accountancy Symposium 2019

Staff Reporter

The Millennium Universal College (TMUC) Islamabad organized Professional Accountancy Symposium 2019 in an effort to bridge the gap between Industry and Academia at TMUC Auditorium, H-11/4 Islamabad says a press release. This symposium aims to provide a platform for academia-industry alliances where academia and industry representatives guide participants with their views concerning the scope and impact of transnational education.

TMUC has been committed to holding such symposiums consistently; establishing academia-industry sustainable partnerships, that will bring forth successful results. The ideas and insights certainly sparked a lively debate among all those in attendance. The panel discussion provided an engaging platform for academia-industry alliance where academia representatives engaged in a dialogue to guide TMUC students about choosing professional pathways in order to succeed in the global working environment. Focal points of the debate included sharing of entrepreneurship knowledge and to come up with inclusive solutions to enhance students’ resilience to adapt to the international business world.

Founder & Chief Executive TMUC Pakistan Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq moderated the Guest Panel comprised intellectuals, academics, policy makers and entrepreneurs including Mr. Jahenzab Amin Partner (A.F Ferguson & Co-Chartered Accountants, Iffat Hussain Partner (Audit and Specialist Advisory Services BDO Pakistan), Ali Qamar Partner (EY Ford Rhodes), Syed Asmatullah Executive Director Deloitte, Izz Ghanaa Ansari (Assistant Manager Advisory KPMG). The key note speakers included Assad Hameed (Market Head Business Development ACCA Pakistan) and Rafqat Hussain (Chairman Northern Regional Committee ICAP).

The audience were mainly represented by working professionals, representatives of industrial sector, academicians, and students of professional accountancy qualifications. Panel Discussion was majorly revolved around Diversity, Technology, Ethics in cooperate governance, Crypto currency , Role of data forms , Market demand for budding graduates, Difference between ICAP and ACCA professionals and many other aspects.