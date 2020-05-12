TMB wins award

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Telenor Microfinance Bank’s mobile banking platform, Easypaisa has been awarded by Global Finance Magazine as ‘The Innovators 2020’ in the field of Payments. The Easypaisa App has been recognized for consistent efforts in forging new paths and introducing distinct yet sophisticated tools to tackle modern issues in Finance.

‘The Innovators 2020’ is a platform which awards some of the biggest and most unique contributors around the world in sectors including Corporate Finance, Payments, Islamic Finance, Trade Finance and Cash Management.