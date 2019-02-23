TMA grand anti-encroachment operation

Rawalpindi

Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Rawal Town on Friday launched a grand anti-encroachment operation in city areas and fifteen trucks loaded material was confiscated.

The operation was launched under the supervision of TMA Chief Officer Shafqat Raza.

TMA teams carried out operation in Commercial Market, Iqbal Road, Trunk Bazaar, Bara Market, Bazaar Talwaran and Ganjmandi.

During the operation, the anti-encroachment team assisted by local police, dozens of shops, sheds and other encroachments were demolished. TMA Chief Officer Shafqat Raza said anti-encroachment operation was being conducted in the city areas aimed at to maintain traffic flow. The clean-up operation will remain continue in city areas and it has further been accelerated and permanent and temporary encroachments will be removed, he added.

He said no one would be spared and cases would also be registered against the encroachers.—APP

