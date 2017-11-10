TLY chief named in FIR for ‘unintentional murder’ of infant

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Police on Thursday registered a First Investigation Report (FIR) against sectarian outfit Tehreek Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLY) leader Khadim Rizvi in a case pertaining to the death of an infant.

The infant’s family was not able to reach the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) last night because of roadblocks put in place due to a joint rally being held by the TLY and the Sunni Tehreek (ST).

The rally was held to protest a lack of punishment for those involved in making changes to the Khatm-i-Nabuwat declaration for electoral candidates which have already been reversed.

The police registered an FIR against Rizvi and other participants of the protest under Section 322 of the Pakistan Penal Code which deals with qatl-bis-sabab (unintentional murder). In the FIR, the child’s father alleged that the eight-month-old’s life could have been saved if they had reached the hospital in time.

The capital administration and police’s wait-and-see approach to the rally by the religious groups paralysed the capital yesterday, allowing the rally to enter the capital and later occupy Faizabad Bridge.

A few rounds of meetings were held between administration and police officials, and the TLY and ST leadership, but the two sides were unable to reach an understanding, officials had said. The administration decided to seal the Red Zone except for one road that was left open for the movement of officials.

Containers were also brought to Faizabad and Zero Point and placed at the side of the roads to use once the strength and mood of the rally had been observed, an official said, adding that strategies for the situation were pending until the rally reached Islamabad.