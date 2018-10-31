TLP stages protest in Hazara

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) activists, and the supporters took out a protest rally to the streets in several parts of the Hazara districts, Wednesday following a Supreme Court verdict acquitting and ordering the release of Asia Bibi, a Christian woman sentenced to death over the blasphemy allegations, sans caring the Apex Court’s verdict which was passed by the court after considering minutely the relevant record of such case,.

Protests were being staged in different districts of Hazara including,, Abbottabad,Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, and Haripur, main bazars together with main roads were blocked for various hours long span of time.

Following the protests, Section 144 was imposed across the district Abbottabad barring the gathering of more than four persons in public places as well as pillion riding. Section 144 has been imposed across the dstricts namely Haripur and Abbottabad for a day long span of time. The entire Silk route was blocked by the protesters for indefinite time, thus to stage a protest bitterly , the entire shopping centres were kept blocked for various hours long span of time, various men and women folk failed to get their required domestic use commodities thus faced mental worries and agonies for a longest time of the day. The court’s proceedings, however, were continuing as the litigants, and lawyers’ fraternity reached outside of the court premises at early hours of the falling moments of the day.

Most of the women including men came back to their respective homes keeping in mind disappointing situation because of such a severe protest campaign launched by the scores of hundered and thousands of people on all the roads, bazaars were entirely occupied by them. As such a throng of people did not allow the buyers to visit nearby Bazaar to buy their required daily use commodities as the traders have had kept closed their shopping centres entirely for various hours of the day.

However, no loss of life and property has been reported from the entire districts of Hazara till late at evening.

