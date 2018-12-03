TLP leadership booked

AFTER tactfully handling the protest of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) without resorting to use of force, the government took an important step on Saturday by announcing to initiate the legal action against their leaders and activists involved in inflicting damage to the life and property of the people during the protest. Addressing a news conference, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said that TLP Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and other senior leaders including Pir Afzal Qadri, Inayatul Haq Shah and Hafiz Farooqul Hassan have been booked under sedition and terrorism charges. Additionally, Chaudhry said all the suspects who were directly involved in the destruction of state property — which caused a loss of Rs.50 million — and misbehaving with citizens are being booked under terrorism charges at various police stations.

Our country especially the capital has a history of witnessing such violent protests that bring the routine life of the people to a complete halt whilst creating an environment of insecurity. In the case of recent protest staged by the TLP, government demonstrated patience in order to avoid any tragedy. However, the supporters of the TLP resorted to arson and ransacking of public and private property and also used incendiary remarks against the judiciary, the government as well as provoked the military to stage a mutiny. The protest also disrupted the educational activities and other routine activities of people especially in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The cause of the protestors indeed was noble as no Muslim can tolerate profanity of the Holy Prophet (SAW) but the fact of the matter is that our Prophet always propagated the message of peace. And what the protesters did was not what our great religion and the Prophet taught us. This is the reason that the religious scholars also distanced themselves from the very acts of TLP activists who with their acts only undermined the image of Islam. Then it is also for the judiciary to decide the case even if it is of blasphemy. People cannot be allowed to take law into their hands as doing so amounts to plunging the society into complete chaos and anarchy. Therefore, the government’s action against the TLP leadership and activists is fully warranted as it is the responsibility of the government to ensure the writ of the state and take adequate action against the elements who take law into their hands.

Indeed protest is a democratic right but it should be within certain limits and not impinge the rights of others, and law should take its course whosever crosses the limits be these religious, political or any other segment of society. It is the first time that any government has taken such a firm stance on violent protests and now it is up to the anti-terrorism courts to decide the cases without any delay as punishment to them will discourage others from resorting to such acts in future. There is also a lesson for those who become part of protests for just being the spectators as in this case they will have to pay heavy surety bonds to get released. In addition, government also needs to take on board other political parties and bring in such a legislation that specifies a special place for holding of protest be it in the federal capital or any other big city. Such a step will certainly help the people to go ahead with their routine life even when a particular group is protesting for a specific reason.

