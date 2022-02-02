TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi to tie the knot tomorrow: reports

LAHORE – Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Saad Hussain Rizvi will tie the knot tomorrow (Thursday), it emerged on Wednesday.

Local media reports citing sources claimed that an intimate nikkah ceremony will be held and it will be attended by only close relatives.

The valima ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 6 either at Minar-e-Pakistan’s Sabzazar Ground or Punjab University Ground.

A number of party leaders and workers would attend the valima ceremony.

The TLP chief was scheduled to get married in November 2020 but it was postponed due to the demise of his father and former TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

Saad has been engaged to someone within his family by late Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

It is recalled that Saad Hussain Rizvi was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail, following a secretive deal between the party and the government in November 2021.

In April 2021, the TLP chief was placed on Fourth Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 in after he was arrested by authorities during the same year.

