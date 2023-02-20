TLP announces nationwide shutter down strike as deadline ends to withdraw fuel price hike

LAHORE – Crisis hit Pakistan has jacked up the price of petrol in wake of local currency depreciation and garnered a strong response in reaction as opposition parties slammed the government for burdening already distressed masses.

Amid the backlash, Pakistan’s far-right political party Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) gave a 72-hour ultimatum to the government to withdraw the latest hike on fuel prices.

A recent clip shared by TLP saw its firebrand leader Saad Hussain Rizvi, who was flanked by another party leader, made the announcement for shutter down strike across Pakistan on February 27 in a press conference.

The duo urged masses to join them to pressurize government against the move tabled by the global lender as the economic crisis worsened.

TLP in action. Who is bigger problem for ⁦@CMShehbaz⁩ ? TLP or ⁦@ImranKhanPTI⁩ ?? pic.twitter.com/dW55L8a1ra — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) February 20, 2023

The party leaders announced an ultimatum to the government to withdraw the increase in the prices, and asked government officials to stop using fuel.

Earlier, the TLP leader also extended support to business fraternity members amid hard times. Rizvi made the announcement, as he was criticised for not standing against the controversial hike.