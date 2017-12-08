TJP condemns Trump’s move

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chairman Tehreek Jawanan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul said that Pakistani youth is extremely concerned about the decision of President Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Capital of Israel.

This decision would learn efforts towards resolution of Palestine dispute. The step would also affect peace and security in the Middle East.

TJP reaffirms that the issue of Jerusalem is at the core of Palestinian cause. To recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and transferring diplomatic mission to the city, are aggression not only against the Muslims but also against the religious sentiments of the Christians.