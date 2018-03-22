Title documents awards ceremony to successful developers for vertical development in DCK

Staff Reporter

DHA City Karachi (DCK) on Super Highway is undergoing mega development by leaps and bounds and is being developed expeditiously as a unique and sustainable city of Pakistan.

DHA has taken a dynamic initiative to give boost to vertical development activities in DCK by channelizing the private sector resources and expertise optimally for the purpose.

Administrator DHA Brig Shahid Hassan Ali was the chief guest of the Award Distribution Ceremony held at DCK Visitor Centre to give title documents to successful bidders for executing commercial and mixed used vertical development on commercial plots of 200 and 300 Sq Yds in DCK.

He gave away the title documents to the successful bidders in a simple and impressive ceremony held with much fanfare.

Administrator congratulated the successful bidders and hoped that they would ensure qualitative vertical development on given commercial plots in an organized and progressive manner.

He said that DCK has lot of potential and is being developed as a planned, progressive and smart city of international stature.

Administrator termed the occasion as a landmark event which is harbinger of a new era of development and progress in the area signifying sign of livability in DCK.

The title awardees would be bound to start the vertical construction work in DCK in 6 months of time to be completed in 30 months period positively.

The construction would be carried out as per the approved construction plan and the payment of plots would be made in installments.

A large number of people including reps of OCL, contractors, developers and members of Defclarea, ABAD and Award Winning Developers attended the ceremony.