Tirmizi lauds ANF achievements

Minister for Narcotics Control, Lt Gen (R) Salahuddin Tirmizi on Friday lauded ANF’s achievements and its role as a specialized force in combating trafficking of illicit drugs at national, regional and global level.

The Minister, who paid a first formal visit to Model Addicts Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), Rawalpindi after assuming charge of Minister and assured his all-out support to Force.

He was accompanied by Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control, Iqbal Mehmood and Director General ANF, Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik. They were welcomed by Force Commander Brig. Hammad Ahmed Dogar, Regional Directorate ANF Rawalpindi.

The Minister was briefed on Model Addiction Treatment & Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) and Drug Demand Reduction campaigns through Public awareness drives and Community participation activities throughout Pakistan, apart from running rehabilitation centers providing free of cost treatment to drug addicts through self-support basis despite of its meager sources.

He was apprised that ANF is also vigorously undertaking drug demand reduction campaigns through public awareness drives and community participation activities throughout Pakistan during 2017.

So far 231 awareness raising activities against drug abuse were carried out and treated 810 drug addicts at its drug treatment centers being run at Islamabad and Karachi.

The Minister was informed about construction of Female and Juvenile Drug Treatment Ward within existing MATRC Karachi, construction of MATRC Peshawar in collaboration with provincial government and establishment of MATRC at Sukkur.—APP

