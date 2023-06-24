LAHORE – Air Conditioners are necessity and not a luxury these days, especially in big cities like Karachi and Lahore.

In severe heat and sultry weather, one needs to switch on AC to create a comfortable environment. But the real issue is affordability in the wake of unrealistic increase in the electricity tariff.

Even without using ACs, electricity bills are such high that payment is a nightmare for the middle class and salaried people. Even the rich are looking for tips to maximize performance of ACs while keeping the electricity bills within reach.

Yes, there are simple and easy methods to increase efficiency of ACs. These can help improving performance of ACs while using less electricity.

The first and the most important task to do is the regular cleaning of AC filter to remove dust. This should be done twice or once in a month keeping in view the level of pollution in the area.

Another important task is service of the AC – both inner and outer unit – at the start of summer.

It is important to keep the doors and windows closed to increase efficiency of AC. Leaving windows or doors open will cause AC to continue work for maintaining the set room temperature. It will put continuous pressure on the AC that will result in not reaching the set temperature and as such more electricity consumption.

People believe that setting the temperature at low level will help faster cooling. Ideally, the temperature should be set at 24-26 C. Lower temperature will increase electricity consumption. One should make the room environment comfortable instead of creating Murree like atmosphere.

Avoid keeping the AC on for a longer duration. It could be done in the day but not during nighttime. The simple solution is using timer option – set the timer at auto off after every one or two hours to reduce electricity consumption during the nighttime and that too without compromising room cooling.

Turn on fan which will improve air circulation and as such increase the efficiency of AC. Fan will help maintaining a comfortable temperature throughout the night with the AC on auto switch off mode after every one or two hours.