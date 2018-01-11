TIP road safety workshop

Staff Reporter

Six-day road safety workshop arranged by Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) for staff and driving section of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) concluded here on Wednesday.

The purpose of this workshop was to acquaint them about road safety tips and better awareness about traffic rules. A large number of officials including driving staff and other employees attended the workshop where education team of ITP spoke about community policing techniques and efforts of the force in ensuring safe road environment in the city.

In the concluding ceremony, the SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob said that ITP personnel will continue their efforts for ensuring safe road environment in the Capital and urged the people to cooperate with them to make this city accident-free.