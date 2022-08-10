Timo Werner has completed a permanent move back to RB Leipzig from Chelsea, bringing an end to an unfulfilling spell for the German in the Premier League.

The two clubs announced the transfer after agreeing on a 25 million pounds transfer fee which is less than the 45 million pounds release clause the Londoners paid for his services in 2020.

The German striker put pen to paper on a 4 year deal with the club he spent majority of his senior career with from 2016-2020 and remains the clubs top-scorer to this day with 95 goals.

“Timo Werner’s signing is a special transfer for us,” Leipzig’s commercial director for sport Florian Scholz said.

“We … saw Timo become the club’s record goalscorer and a Germany international. His return means a lot to the supporters because Timo was a real fan favourite and figure of identification for a lot of people.”

Despite the promise, Werner failed to live up to hefty expectations in the Premier League and leaves after just two seasons at the club.

He made 89 appearances for Chelsea netting 23 goals, winning the Champions League plus the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup in 2021.

With Chelsea adding Raheem Sterling to the team, Timo Werner was likely to see very little playing time at the club in a world cup year, paving the way for his move back to RB Leipzig.

Werner penned a thank you note to the club after the confirmation of his transfer.

“Dear Blues, today marks the end of my journey with Chelsea FC,”.

“I felt so much love and support throughout the last two years and I will never forget how you guys stood behind me in good and in challenging times.

“We lifted trophies like the Champions League together and I will always remember the song you wrote and chanted for me. I’m already looking forward to hopefully playing at Stamford Bridge again one day.”