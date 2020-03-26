Timesaco launches delivery mechanism

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD

Chinese instant mobility services company Timesaco launched the new instant services “Help Buy “ a instant delivery mechanism under the platform of ‘Tatu Mobility’ to provide items of daily necessities to the people at their door steps in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Now Pakistan is suffering from the epidemic disease of coronavirus, which brought the difficulties for the people in all over the country. ” Chief Executive officer Donald-Li said while talking to media here on Thursday. Recently “we have released FreshOne App to support the people for basic daily necessities of life in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, but it still cannot help everyone’s for the basic living needs, due to the current circumstances. Timesaco has decided to unite tens of thousands of drivers on our platform from different cities to support citizens’ mobility issues for purchasing items, he said. “W already communicated with the government for Islamabad and Rawalpindi and other cities as well, to obtain the permission for start our logistics service. Through the technology the company and driver resources to help the citizens of Rawalpindi.