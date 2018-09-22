Timely warning by traders

BUSINESSMEN and traders have rejected the proposition for grant of Pakistani citizenship to Afghan nationals living in the country for decades and warned that if the government made such a move, they would stop paying taxes and utility bills. In separate statements, All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association Chairman Abdul Jalil, Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries Senior Vice President Haji Mamoor Khan and Markaz Tanzeem-i-Tajiran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Malik Mehr Ilahi urged the government to withdraw the announcement on citizenship for Afghans and Bengalis saying it has caused serious unrest among businessmen and traders.

All segments of the society have serious reservations over grant of citizenship to refugees or illegal immigrants but businessmen are understandably more worried. This is because refugees have already taken over their share of trade and business activities and legalizing their stay would mean losses forever. Thanks to the instance of corruption, most of the refugees and illegal immigrants have already acquired CNICs, thousands of which were cancelled when Ch. Nisar Ali Khan was the Interior Minister. They have purchased properties, businesses and are running fleets of transport. Worst of all, ever since the announcement to naturalize them was made, there are reports that there is a beeline of Afghans on the other side of Torkham who want to cross over to this side to get nationality. This is just beginning and there are apprehensions that besides Afghan refugees who were repatriated in the past, many other Afghans might also want to get Pakistani nationality taking advantage of loopholes of our system. Many of the refugees and illegal immigrants are just criminals and their presence is impacting upon the security environment. As the issue has serious implications for Pakistani society and economy, we hope the Government would listen to the warning of the business community that is already feeling the heat of presence of foreign nationals on our soil. Otherwise too, PTI has a written agreement with BNP under which it undertook to send refugees back at the earliest and the commitment should be honoured in letter and in spirit.

