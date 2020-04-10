Timely steps helped contain coronavirus in AJK: Masood

OUR CORRESPONDENT MUZAFFARABAD Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Friday said the timely precautionary measures taken by the state government had helped a lot in containing the novel coronavirus in the AJK. He said this during a visit to Covid19 Information Control Room in Muzaffarabad where he was briefed on the measures taken to prevent the spread of the pandemic in state, an AJK Presidential Secretariat press release said. Sardar Masood said on the whole the AJK people while exercising courage, patience and discipline, had been cooperating with the government and the administration because they realized that the pandemic could be overcome only by preventive measures. ‘The more the people will demonstrate sense of responsibility, the sooner we will succeed in overcoming the pandemic,’ he added. He asserted that it was an encouraging development that the Covid-19 had not claimed any human life in the AJK so far, and by the grace of Allah, majority of the people infected with the disease were out of danger now. Appreciating the excellent performance of coronavirus information control room, he greeted Minister for Information Technology Mustafa Bashir Abbasi, Secretary Midhat Shehzad and Director General Dr Khalid Rafiq, and said the establishment of the control room immediately after the outbreak of coronavirus, collection of real time data, and establishing of web portal would certainly contribute a lot to the efforts to control the infectious disease. He lauded the joint efforts of health department, the World Health Organization and the administration to contain the spread of pandemic through the web portal. The AJK president directed the health department officials to identify some proper place for the screening and treatment of coronavirus patients by various hospitals of Paksitan and Punjab with the help of tele-health and tele-medicine technology. The Information Technology Board should ensure provision of necessary technology in that regard, he added. He hailed the spirit of information technology students of different public sector universities, for extending voluntary services to the IT department.