Timely senate election buried rumours: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD : Opposition Leader in National Assembly Khurshid Shah on Saturday said that the timely elections of Senate has buried the rumors of derailment of the system being spread across the country.

Talking to media persons at the parliament house, the opposition leader and PPPP member said that the assemblies will complete their tenure.

He said that the parliament would be unable to benefit from the services of Aitzaz Ahsan and his absence would be felt. He, said that although absence of old friends has an impact but the politics had to continue.

Orignally published by INP