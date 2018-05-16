Timely distribution of free textbooks to students being ensured: Dahar

Special Correspondent

Provincial Minister for Education & Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain said that all possible measures must be taken for timely distribution of free textbooks to the students in the province.

He further said measures have been taken to remove shortcomings in Education Department while during current financial year till the end of this June Rs7 billion is being released to provide missing facilities to more than 2200 schools and in next fiscal year as many 4500 schools will be provided missing facilitates.

He was talking to media at the Sindh Assembly Building here on Tuesday. “Establishing private educational board means to create a competitive environment for public sector educational boards,” he added.

We were supposed to provide educational opportunities to the children according to the need of modern era, he said.

Replying to a query, he said the Sindh Education Department had taken notice of fee hike by certain private schools and Sindh High Court had ordered to submit Rules and Regulations in this regard.

“We have completed our homework and soon they will be submitted to the Honourable Court and then whatever the Court orders we shall comply with,” he assured.

Minister for Education Jam Mehtab Hussain said that for next financial year a huge amount Rs208 billion have been allocated in the education sector and it is a milestone in the history of Sindh.

“Due to measures were taken by the Education Department the attendance of the teachers has increased from 30 to 85 percent and chronic absentees are dealt strictly while the trends of cheating in examination have also been curtailed,” he concluded.