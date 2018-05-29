Timely completion of dev project urged

Astore

Deputy Commissioner, Astore Wali Khan has said that district administration is taking tangible measures to complete all ongoing development projects within scheduled time frame. He said the contractors of different developmental projects had been instructed to complete their work in time, adding that no leniency would be shown in this regard.

There were many schemes of health, education and power departments continue in the district and the pace of work was regularly monitored, he said. The police had been directed to check all the entrance and exit points of Astore.—TNS